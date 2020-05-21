Ohio governor announces more reopening dates, including for recreational activities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Additions were made Thursday to the ‘Responsible Restart Ohio’ plan by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Beginning May 26 miniature golf businesses, batting cages and bowling alleys can resume operations.
Officials also announced that skills training for all sports may resume on that date as well.
Gov. DeWine says that includes contact sports, such as football, as long as safety protocols can be followed.
Some of those protocols include:
All tournaments, games, competitions for contact sports are still prohibited at this time.
For more information on the guidance for skills training tap on the related documents tab or click here
Gov. DeWine also announced Thursday that catering and banquet centers can reopen under similar guidelines as restaurants on June 1. A few of those guidelines include 6 feet between tables and no congregating. For the immediate future, crowd sizes will be limited to 300, Gov. DeWine says.
For more sector specific operating requirements: click here
Overnight 731 new cases were confirmed in Ohio, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 30,167.
Health officials say 55 new deaths were reported, bringing that somber total to 1,836.
297,085 people have been tested so far for COVID-19 in Ohio.
