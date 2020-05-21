Ohio governor announces more reopening dates, including for recreational activities

Additions were made Thursday to the ‘Responsible Restart Ohio’ plan by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Beginning May 26 miniature golf businesses, batting cages and bowling alleys can resume operations.

Officials also announced that skills training for all sports may resume on that date as well.

Gov. DeWine says that includes contact sports, such as football, as long as safety protocols can be followed.

Some of those protocols include:

Social distancing - coaches should designate space for each player to maintain six foot spacing. Parents/guardians remaining at the training facility should maintain six-foot social distancing practices. No additional spectators are permitted.



No-touch rule is in effect. All individuals must avoid physical contact with others including high fives, huddles, or other close contact occurring before, during, and after skills sessions unless the contact is for the purpose of safety.



Scrimmages and games are not permitted.



No congregation should occur before or after the training or practice session.

