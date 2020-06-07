Ohio governor delays 3 more executions amid drug shortage

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed three additional executions as the state struggles to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor’s latest warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Kareem Jackson, Stanley Fitzpatrick, and David Sneed.

The inmates were scheduled to die in September, October and December, respectively.

Their executions were moved to dates in 2022 and 2023. DeWine once again blamed the reprieves on the state's inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies.

DeWine issued similar reprieves in December, February and April.