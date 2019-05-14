Ohio high school student loses over 100 pounds by walking to school each day

A senior at McKinley High School in Canton will be graduating soon looking a lot different than he did at the beginning of the school year.

After years of being overweight, the Canton City School District said Michael Watson lost 115 pounds by adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Watson changed his eating habits and walked to school each day, no matter what the weather conditions were, for the last three years of school.

Facebook users commented messages of support for Watson, calling his health feat a “great accomplishment” and “something to be proud of.”

The school shared that Watson is looking forward to graduating from school and working a full-time job.

