Ohio hospitals at 75 percent capacity during coronavirus pandemic

Hospitals across the nation are working in overdrive as more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed every day.

Ohio health officials say as of Tuesday, hospitals in the state are at 75 percent capacity which is normal this time of year.

In a tweet Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said this means the state can "safely surge" another 25 percent without having to take extraordinary measures.

DeWine says hospitals are making plans to address a larger surge in cases.

The CEO of the Ohio Hospital Association said Tuesday several hospitals have been in talks with nursing homes and even hospitals to help house and treat non infectious patients.

This would open up beds should there be a surge in cases.

"I want the public to share my optimism," said Mike Abrams. "The healthcare infrastructure in Ohio is strong."

Abrams says he has been talking with local leaders about working to reopen hospitals that have recently closed.

Non-essential surgeries are also being delayed.

"We've been working to determine what surgeries and procedures would be safe to delay," said Dr. Andy Thomas. "We now have guidance for healthcare providers - we created criteria to make something not elective."

