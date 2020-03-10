Ohio indoor athletic events to have limited spectators as response to coronavirus

The Fairland Dragons boys basketball team blew out rival Chesapeake Friday night in a raucous Convocation Center in Athens.

Fairland High School fans who cheered on their team Friday night are being asked not to return to the Convocation Center Wednesday for the regional semifinals in Ohio.

The Dragons will be returning to that arena Wednesday night for the regional semifinals, but the atmosphere will be unlike any big game the young athletes have played in before.

State leaders in Ohio have made recommendations to keep the coronavirus from spreading, which include drastically limiting the number of spectators at indoor pro, college, and high school sporting events.

"The doctors have told me the more we can do to limit the spread, the better position we will be in to slow that spread," Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine said during a news conference Tuesday.

Dewine says they're asking for no spectators at indoor sporting events, other than parents and others essential to the game.

"I understand how difficult this is," Dewine said.

The governor says it's not only for the safety of spectators but for anyone fans come in contact with afterward.

Fairland coaches and players know it'll be a different feeling playing a high stakes game in a quiet, nearly empty arena.

"It's disappointing, for sure," Fairland head coach Nathan Speed told WSAZ at the team's practice Tuesday. "You want a big crowd there, but it's understandable under the circumstances."

"It's definitely going to change the atmosphere and change the game," Fairland senior Mason Manns said. "I don't like the idea of it."

"Obviously you have to be disappointed, but we're still going to play the game how it's played," Fairland junior Jacob Polcyn said.

"You gotta be ready for anything," Coach Speed said. "You're in the regional now. Regardless of what happens, who you play, you still want to focus on the outcome, and that's to get a win."

The Ohio High School Athletic Association says they'll be sharing more information regarding tickets already sold as soon as possible.

