Ohio jobless claims reach nearly 1 million

Ohio is reporting that nearly 1 million people have filed unemployment claims in the past five weeks.

The claims come as the state's stay-at-home order continues to depress the economy and lead to widespread layoffs.

The Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday there were more than 109,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 18.

That pushed total claims past 964,000, or almost 250,000 more than the total number of claims over the past two years.

The agency says it has distributed more than $926 million in unemployment checks to more than 376,000 claimants.