Ohio lawmakers look to improve school grading system

Officials in Ohio are looking for a better way to grade the graders.

Students listen to their teacher at Green High School in Scioto County, Ohio.

House lawmakers are looking to revamp the system which puts a letter grade on every school and every district.

While superintendents like Jodi Armstrong with Green Local Schools think things need to be changed, they're not sure the fix will help.

All the while, students at Green High School will get a letter grade for their work.

The Green school district has a letter grade, too. Last year it was a C.

"The intent was good," Armstrong said.

But she believes it’s not clear what it means.

"It's directly opposite of how we look at best practices in the classroom. We teach students in a variety of ways. We assess students in a variety of ways."

But when it comes to the district, it's summed up in a single letter, based on six underlying factors like graduation rates and reading improvement.

A grade C in the class is average. But Armstrong said a C in a school grade can mean proficient and meeting the requirements.

"It's very deceiving,” she said. “It's not quite as clear as it's intended to be."

Armstrong said accountability is good but the current system relies on some metrics which don't help schools know how to improve.

"It is very difficult to find something that is actionable sometimes," she said.

One example is the value-added metric which compares the same students year after year: for example, this year's seniors to how they did as juniors.

Armstrong struggles with knowing in what specific ways her teachers can improve.

But the current proposal would rely entirely on either the value-added metric or test scores to arrive at a letter grade.

She's glad lawmakers keep trying to get better, but worries any new system might have the same problems.

"The intent was good, but the outcome was not quite as clear as maybe its intention."

At least eight districts in our area got district grades of D: Rock Hill in Lawrence County, Wellston in Jackson County, Gallipolis City and Gallipolis County in Gallia County, Meigs Local in Meigs County, and Clay Local, New Boston and Portsmouth City in Scioto County.

State officials said 41 districts across Ohio with a D or worse would be awarded a C or better under their proposal. There are also 215 schools that would make a similar improvement.