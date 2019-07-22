Ohio man allegedly stabbed, set 2 women on fire

A Cleveland man turned himself in after he allegedly taped the hands of the mother of his children and her sister, stabbed and burned them before fleeing with their three children, according to police.

The Willoughby Hills Police Department said a 911 call came in from a female victim of a domestic violence incident on the sixth floor of Willoughby Hills Towers on Chardon Road at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said when EMS arrived on scene, they found two females with stab wounds and burns.

An ambulance took one victim to Hillcrest Hospital, and the other was flown to MetroHealth Hospital from Richmond Heights Hospital, according to police.

Investigators learned the caller and her sister were attacked by the sister’s boyfriend and the father of her sister’s three children who are 2, 4, and 5 years old.

Police identified him as 27-year-old Allen Adrian Crawford of Cleveland.

According to police, Crawford allegedly entered their apartment with a handgun, tied their hands together with tape, stabbed them both and set them on fire.

Crawford then took the children and fled the area, according to police.

Police said Crawford called the dispatch center about an hour later saying he dropped the children off at his parents’ house on Muskoka Avenue.

He also told dispatch he was sitting on a bench at Euclid Beach, according to police.

Police from Cleveland and Willoughby Hills responded to the area, but were reportedly unable to find him.

While police searched for Crawford, other Cleveland officers secured the safety of the children at their grandparents’ house with Willoughby Hills Detectives.

Police confirmed the children were all safe and unharmed.

Willoughby Hills Police said Crawford turned himself in at the Fourth District of the Cleveland Division of Police at approximately 9 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WOIO via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.