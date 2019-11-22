Ohio man arrested on drug charges in Logan County

A man from Ohio was arrested on drug charges in Logan County, according to the sheriff's department.

According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the department received information about an out-of-state vehicle parking at the Fountain Place Shopping Center that was believed to be involved in illegal drug activity.

A Logan County Deputy Sheriff observed the vehicle. Investigators also witnessed what they believed to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction inside the vehicle in question.

BonJovi Tra Winbush, of Westerville, Ohio, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. During an initial search, deputies found 174 pills believed to be 30 mg oxycodone, and nearly $9,000 was found inside the dashboard of the vehicle.

Winbush was taken into custody, and the car seized for further inspection. A black plastic container was found attached to the car's undercarriage, secured to the frame by two large magnets.

On Thursday, a search warrant for the container was obtained, and deputies found $12,500 in cash. In total, $21,558 was seized.

Winbush was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

He was incarcerated at the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond was set for $50,000.

