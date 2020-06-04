Ohio municipal governments to see long economic impact from COVID-19

All across southeastern Ohio, sectors of businesses are beginning to reopen, slowly bringing back jobs and opportunity.

With the exception for one sector, that might see a longer struggle.

“A lot of people don't realize that in southeast Ohio, government is one of the top employers,” said Amista Lipot, executive director for the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress.

Due to the loss of business, as well as state and income tax revenue, various Ohio city officials say the reduced income to municipal governments could be a blow that could be felt for years.

It's a potentially serious problem in Athens, where the sudden departure of Ohio University students and layoffs of some of their staff has worsened the damage.

“We haven't furloughed any of the city employees and we certainly haven't laid any employees off, but that's not to say things could change looking into 2021,” said Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.

Several miles down the road in Wellston, the city government is also feeling the effect of Gov. Mike DeWine’s order preventing the disconnection of public water and sewer works.

“We've asked the governor to reconsider that now that people are starting to get back to work,” Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson said. “We're running a pretty good deficit in our utility department.”

Another issue Wellston is facing is the possibility of losing its city status and becoming a village, if 2020 Census home canvassing cannot begin.

“In a village, the management of the city is a completely different animal,” Hudson said. “You don’t have an auditor, you don’t have a treasurer. You’re not required to have a social safety director. There’s a whole plethora of things that’s going to happen if we become a village.”

But for cities all over Appalachian Ohio, leaders say the bottom line is going to be finding ways to make sure that vital city services such as fire, emergency and public works continue with an economic downturn that city officials say could last years.

“Municipalities of all sizes are at this point in time really feeling the crush of COVID-19 and the impacts,” Patterson said. “But we're also savvy enough to know what we need to do to get the work done, to get the job done and to keep our communities as healthy as possible.”

The Ohio Senate passed a bill to provide $350 million of CARES Act funding to county and municipal governments. The bill is now in committee in the state's House of Representatives.

“If significant state and federal aid does not come down to municipalities, they are truly going to be facing personnel cuts and these cuts are going to be services that nobody wants to see cut [such as] your fire, your first responders,” Lipot said.