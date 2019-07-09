Ohio murder suspect arrested in Charleston

A man was arrested in Charleston in connection with a deadly shooting that happened more than a month ago in northern Ohio, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

Eugene Calvin Wells Jr., 24, also known as C.J. Wells, was wanted for aggravated murder in the death of Walter Matthews. The shooting happened June 3 in Akron, Ohio.

Marshals say Wells allegedly shot Matthews several times, including after the victim had fallen to the ground. Wells had been on the run until marshals caught him Monday in the Southridge area of Charleston.

Wells is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail where he is being held without bond pending extradition to Ohio.

Members of the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office worked together to capture Wells.

