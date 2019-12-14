Ohio native Joe Burrow named 2019 Heisman winner

LSU quarterback, and Athens, Ohio native, Joe Burrow was named the 2019 recipient of the Heisman Trophy.

The award was handed out Saturday in New York.

Burrow was the favorite to win the award.

"Coming from southeast Ohio, it is a very impoverished area," Burrow said in his speech. "The poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There are so many people there who don't have a lot. I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home and don't have a lot of food on the table, and hungry after school. You guys can be up here too."

Burrow has led the Tigers to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff behind 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes.

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, and Ohio State's Justin Fields and Chase Young were also finalists.

