Ohio now able to test for Coronavirus; updating information daily

A day after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a case of the Coronavirus in the Bluegrass State, Ohio's governor is releasing new information about testing cases.

On Saturday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced new protocol for maximizing testing resources and that in-state testing is now available.

"As the COVID-19 situation evolves, the Ohio Department of Health, working in conjunction with hospitals, primary care providers, and other health care experts, has a plan to maximize our testing resources. We are prioritizing the patients who are the most vulnerable to be tested in the Department of Health's State Laboratory, while ensuring those that need COVID-19 testing will be able to be tested," said Governor DeWine.

For anyone hospitalized that meets the below criteria, samples will be sent to the ODH state lab:

• Have a fever or signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness, (e.g., cough or shortness of breath) and have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset.

• Have a fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness, and a history of travel from affected geographic areas with widespread or sustained community transmission within 14 days of symptom onset.

• Have a fever with severe acute lower respiratory illness and lack of alternative diagnosis (e.g., negative respiratory viral panel, negative rapid flu).

Ohio health officials say they will be updating their website every day, including weekends, with information about the virus.

There is also a call center that anyone with question can call at 1-833-427-5634.

For other COVID-19 information and resources visit http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

