Ohio officer killed, sergeant hurt in I-275 crash after pursuit

A Springdale police officer was killed in the line of duty and a sergeant was hurt when a cruiser was struck during a police chase Saturday night, said Police Chief Thomas Wells.

Wells identified the officer as Kaia Grant, 33, an 8-year-veteran of the Springdale Police Department.

Sgt. Andrew Davis was injured in the crash, which shut down both sides of Interstate 275 about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The highway remained closed for several hours overnight between Ohio 4 and Winton Road while the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate.

It reopened just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

“This is a deep tragedy for our city and our police officers and her family,” Springdale’s police chief said at a news conference.

“I ask you to keep us in your thoughts and prayers, and please keep Kaia and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster said Grant is the first police officer killed in the line of duty in the city’s history.

“Can’t thank our officers enough. Our officers immediately came to the station, they were prepared to do anything we need to do to make sure we support one another,” the chief said. “I appreciate wholeheartedly the agencies that are currently covering our city because, frankly, we’re not in a position to do this right now. We’re hurting."

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s crime scene unit and special investigations unit are assisting the Springdale Police Department.

“The void created by this officer’s sacrifice can never be filled and will never be forgotten,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “My deepest condolences are with the Springdale community.”

The crash occurred when a police agency from another jurisdiction initiated a traffic pursuit that made its way into their community on westbound I-275 near Ohio 4.

The suspect being pursued crashed into a Springdale police cruiser at that location, gravely injuring Grant.

She was flown by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Davis was injured, taken to UC West Chester Hospital and released.

Grant was an 8-year veteran of the Springdale Police Department who worked second shift.

She graduated from Wyoming High School in 2005 and returned to Greater Cincinnati to continue serving the community she loved when she earned her degree from the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

Davis is a 30-year veteran of the Springdale Police Department who also works second shift.

The suspect is in custody at a hospital, police officials said.

His name and condition were not released.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.