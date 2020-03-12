Parents forced to alter plans due to school closures

In an effort to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 and keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, the state of Ohio is closing all schools -- public, private, and charter -- for three weeks starting Monday.

Schools will remain closed until at least April 3 for what the governor is calling an extended spring break, leaving many parents scrambling to figure out what to do with their kids.

Chesapeake mom Beth Faison has twin 5-year-old girls. She works for the post office and says she and her boyfriend can't afford to take time off or pay for a babysitter for an extended time, so her girls are going to stay with their father in North Carolina for a long visit. She says this will be the longest she's ever gone without seeing them.

"It's hard," Faison said. "It hurts, because they're with me a majority of the time. It's going to mess up their whole routine."

Chesapeake mother Traci Curry says she'll have to bring her two kids to work with her.

"It's not going to be a good time," Curry said. "It's not an ideal situation. I'm going to be around them 24-7 for the next 3 weeks, which is a little bit hard, and try to do my work and everything else."

While it's an inconvenience, Curry says she understands why the state is taking this measure.

"None of my friends are worried, but I think it's a big deal," Curry said.

Gov. Mike Dewine says he understands this will impact families and parents will have to make sacrifices, but he says this is the right thing to do in terms of public safety.

"This will not last forever," he said during a news conference Thursday. "This is temporary."

Models indicate the number of cases could peak in late April to mid-May, according to the Ohio Department of Health director.

