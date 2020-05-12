Kentucky pet grooming business changes protocols to reopen

After being closed for more than a month, Transfurmations Pet Salon reopened its doors Monday morning.

They were met by some usual clients to receive the same service performed by the same staff.

But the normalcy stopped there.

"Jumping right back into it was hard," said Katelynn Baker, owner of Transfurmations Pet Salon. "We got the warning about a week in advance."

Baker had to make a long list of changes to the salon in order to meet requirements necessary to reopen.

Pet grooming and boarding is one of several Kentucky industries permitted to return to work May 11th.

It's the next step in the state's gradual reopening during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

"It was stressful coming up with everything but we wanted to make it functional for the clients and for us as well," said Baker. "So we thought about the kennels, that way we aren't taking the dogs directly from them. It's much easier and it's safer than curbside pickup."

The new policy of placing animals in kennels to avoid person-to-person contact is one of many new protocols.

The facility is also cleaning before and after every animal comes in and the front door will be locked in between clients to ensure no one else comes in.

"I think the change will actually be for the better, people will start taking more precaution with what they do and how they treat themselves as well," said Baker.

Those precautions are becoming the new normal.

Baker says they're here to stay for the foreseeable future.