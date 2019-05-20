Ohio pilot dies in small plane crash

Authorities say a small, single-engine aircraft crashed in Ross County, Ohio, and the pilot has died.

This happened near a high school.

State Highway Patrol Lt. Tim Karwatske said the plane crashed around 1 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area just off U.S. 50 in Ross County.

According to the Sheriff's Office, people at a track and field meet at Southeastern local high school reported the crash.

Witnesses told investigators they heard the plane's engine cut out, then watched the plane crash.

Investigators say the pilot, identified as 90-year-old Glen Galloway, of Waverly, Ohio, was the only person on board at the time of the crash.

A spokeswoman with the Federal Aviation Administration said investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.