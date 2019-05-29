Ohio public library cancels 'Drag 101' class after getting angry calls

An Ohio county library has canceled a class aimed at teens interested in drag following hostile and angry phone calls from community members.

Delaware County District Library Director George Needham announced Wednesday the cancellation of a "Drag 101" class led by drag queen Selena West.

Needham says the library received telephone threats and he was concerned about the safety of staff and teens. It was supposed to be held June 5 at the library's Orange branch.

West says the class will now be held the same day at Secret Identity Comics in Delaware.

