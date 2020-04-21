Ohio reporting more than 13,000 cases of COVID-19

The State of Ohio is now reporting more than 13,000 total positive cases of the coronaviurs.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 13,725 Ohioans have tested positive for the virus and 557 have died due to virus-related complications.

2,779 patients have been hospitalizated due to COVID-19 and 838 patients have been admitted to the ICU.

94,000 have been tested for coronavirus in Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a press conference to provide an update on the state's response to the pandemic at 2 p.m.

You can watch it live on WSAZ.com on the live events page.

