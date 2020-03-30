Ohio reports 280 more cases of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Governor Mike DeWine announced on his Twitter Monday afternoon that 280 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
Updated data posted to https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. These numbers are believed to be low.
➡️Deaths: 39
Confirmed Cases: 1,933
The total number of confirmed cases is up to 1,933 with 39 deaths, 10 coming since the last update.
