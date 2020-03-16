Ohio restaurant implements curbside and home delivery

Restaurants in our region are beginning to take on new roles to adapt with changing mandates from governors.

Following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's order Sunday closing all dining rooms and eat-in areas in the state, Shake Shoppe in Ironton, Ohio implemented three new practices in order to service customers. Shake Shoppe now offers curbside delivery, carhop service, and delivery to homes/offices.

Cones are set up in Shake Shoppe Ironton's parking lot to designate curbside delivery, spots are also designated for carhop service, where an employee will come to the car the take orders.

Shake Shoppe Ironton will continue operating under these circumstances until Gov. Dewine gives an "all-clear."

