Ohio restaurants gearing up to reopen

Outdoor dining will be allowed next Friday, and indoor dining will be permitted again May 21. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Thursday.

Kathy Lundy owns Katimali's in Proctorville. She says it was exciting finally getting a date on when they can start serving meals to customers at the restaurant, other than drive-thru and carryout.

"We love our customers in the area and hope people will come patronize us," Lundy said.

She'll be hiring back four workers they had to lay off.

"A lot of them are in college," Katimali's waitress Maddi Flynn said. "They need this paycheck to help them out. I love that they're getting this opportunity to come back."

They're expecting after being pent up for weeks, customers will have a heavy appetite to get out and enjoy a meal in a setting other than their home. They want customers to know they're taking precautions to stay safe.

"We're doing plexiglass between booths and the register," Flynn said. "We'll have hand sanitizer in the front."

"We take our temperature and have to document that on a piece of paper," she added. "We spray our shoes with Lysol. We wash our hands, and when we handle money we always do it with gloves and then immediately throw those gloves away."

Other changes at restaurants you can expect: there'll be no self-serve salad bars, buffets or drink stations, and condiments and straws will be gone from tables.

Parties at restaurants and bars will be limited to 10 people and will be seated at least 6 feet away from other groups or separated by a physical barrier.

