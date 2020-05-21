Ohio restaurants reopen dine-in service

For the first time since mid-March, restaurants in Ohio were able to open for indoor dine-in service.

For the first time in more than two months, neighbors all over the Buckeye State can go out to eat. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

The Ohio Department of Health is requiring restaurant employees and customers to maintain social distancing guidelines. Employees are required to wear masks, and customers are encouraged to while they are not eating.

Arch and Eddie’s, located in Jackson, did not reopen when restaurants started offering outdoor dining earlier this month. Co-owner Jennifer Ratcliff says that seeing customers come through their doors is a welcome sight.

“We are so excited to see all of our customers' faces and our guests again,” Ratcliff said. “We are family here. Our staff is family. Our guests are family. That’s what makes this place so cool.”

Restaurants may not seat dining parties larger than 10, and any section of the restaurant that is not required for the preparation of food or providing essential dining services must remain closed.

There is no restaurant capacity limit required by the Ohio Department of Health, but establishments must follow social distancing guidelines.