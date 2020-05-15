Ohio restaurants reopen to outdoor dining

For the first time since mid-March, restaurants in Ohio were able to open for outdoor dine-in service.

The Ohio Department of Health is requiring restaurant employees and customers to maintain social distancing guidelines. Employees are required to wear masks, and customers are encouraged to while they are not eating.

Patties and Pints general manager Michael Schipp says it’s a welcome option after two months of serving takeout.

“Since we’ve been social distancing, we’ve only been doing takeout,” Schipp said. “So we haven’t been able to interact with our customers, so it kind of sucks cause the whole experience of coming out to eat is the actual experience of coming out to eat. Not just taking food home and eating it.”

Restaurants may not seat dining parties larger than 10, and any section of the restaurant that is not required for the preparation of food or providing essential dining services must remain closed.

Personal services such as hair salons, nail salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors also opened to the public Friday. The ODH is requiring social distancing guidelines and staggering the entry of customers.

