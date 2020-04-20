Ohio decides to keep schools closed, with talk of fall plans

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that schools will stay closed for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While he said the curve has flattened in Ohio, the virus remains.

"Not only to we have to consider the risk to students but to teachers and to the community," DeWine said.

The decision was made by DeWine after he listened guidance from to educators who said it was important to keep students' learning consistent. DeWine said students have adapted to the remote learning since its initiation.

"One of the things expressed to me by teachers and superintendents is continuity," said DeWine.

With little remaining time until the 2019-2020 school year ends, educators said it is not a good idea for learning to start back in the classrooms -- even if COVID-19 was resolved. DeWine also said its a high risk for potentially spreading the virus.

"A school district's ability to successfully do the distance learning is different from school district to school district, from population to population, and from family to family," DeWine said.

Ohio officials said while they know parents and educators are anxious about the fall, no decisions have been made yet.

DeWine said a combination of distance and in-person learning is a possibility, and educators in each district are already thinking about the fall.

"Akron school districts are different than Switzerland school districts, and I could go on and on, example after example," DeWine said.

The governor said he will allow a great deal of flexibility between districts, but there are other big factors. He said children with special developmental needs, health challenges, limited internet access, and an unstable home life are also a priority.