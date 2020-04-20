Schools in Ohio to remain virtual

Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that there will be no in-person learning for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19.

Gov. DeWine says students will continue remote learning they have had to adapt to since the start of the pandemic.

"We've flattened the curve, but the virus remains. Also, to go back to school now with a relatively small amount of time left - many educators have expressed to me that this wouldn't be a good idea even if the health situation was resolved," Gov. DeWine said. "We have to think about the risk to teachers, students, and our communities."

The governor pointed out he's not ready to make a decision about the fall.

"I know parents, teachers, and administrators are anxious about an answer about the fall, but we're not in the position to make that decision yet," Gov. DeWine said. "There is the possibility that we will have a blended system this fall --- some distance learning as well as some in-person learning. That's just a possibility and each school district is different."

