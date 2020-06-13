Ohio senator fired over remarks about black people, hygiene

An Ohio lawmaker has been fired from his job as a physician after questioning at a hearing whether “the colored population” was contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups.

Republican Sen. Stephen Huffman has apologized but remains under pressure to resign his Senate seat.

The remarks were made Tuesday during a committee hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis.

TeamHealth, where Huffman worked as an emergency room doctor, fired him Thursday.

A spokesman said the comments were inconsistent with the health company’s commitment to tolerance and diversity.