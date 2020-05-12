Ohio shoe store reopens under strict guidelines

After six weeks of closed doors and relying solely on phone sales and curbside service, Unger's Shoes is back open.

"We're all very anxious and excited to start today," said Owner Joe Unger. "And of course a little nervous..."

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine gave the green light to retail, consumer, and service industries to reopen May 12th.

But not without strict guidelines including mandatory face masks, limiting capacity, and social distancing.

That's why the business installed new Plexiglas barriers.

"This is designed so that we can keep the shield up as you can see, they can place their foot on the fitting stool, we're still behind the shield...." explained Unger.

It's a solution to continue with up-close, sit-and-fit service, while still keeping employees and customers safe.

Unger also divided the store into four different areas to keep customers apart and limited store capacity to four customers.

In a store that prides itself on tradition and heritage, the changes haven't been easy.

But Unger says he has faith that history and service will continue to bring customers through the door.