Ohio surpasses 9,000 cases of COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health says the state has surpassed 9,000 cases of coronaviurs.

The department is reporting 9,107 positive cases and 418 virus-related deaths.

2,424 people have been hospitalized with the virus with 740 of those admitted to the ICU.

During Thursday's daily news briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he would look at starting to reopen the state on May 1. He says this will happen in phases.

Gov. DeWine is updating the public on COVID-19 cases and the state's response at 2 p.m.

