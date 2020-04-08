Ohio surpasses five thousand cases of COVID-19

Ohio has now surpassed 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

As of Tuesday, 4,782 people had tested positive for the virus. That number climbed to 5,148 on Wednesday.

The death toll also rose in the state. On Wednesday, the state confirmed that 193 people have died from the virus. That is 26 new cases in a days time.

Almost 1,500 have been hospitalized with the virus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to host a daily briefing along with health officials on the COVID-19 situation in the state Wednesday afternoon.

