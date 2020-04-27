Gyms, salons, and restaurants to stay closed in Ohio's initial reopening phase

One business owner is perplexed why he has to continue hurting financially while other businesses are about to be allowed to reopen.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan Monday that'll lead to some aspects of life in the Buckeye State beginning to return to normal regarding businesses reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're trying to get folks back to work," DeWine said.

Starting Friday, all health procedures that don't require an overnight stay at a hospital will be allowed to move forward. Dentists and veterinarians can go back to normal, as well.

Starting next Monday, construction, manufacturing, and distribution operations in Ohio can resume.

Beginning May 12, consumer and retail services will get the green light to reopen, with the following strict health guidelines:

Every employee will have to wear facial covering.



Businesses will have to conduct daily health assessments.



They'll have to limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines.

"The virus is still out there," DeWine said. "It's not going to go away, but there are a lot of things we can do to lessen the impact."

Danny Vansickle, who owns Ink and Ironton Tattoo in downtown Ironton, was disappointed when he learned there's no timeline yet on when he'll be able to reopen.

"We need to open up," Vansickle said. "We have families to feed. This is breaking me."

Vasnsickle argues his line of work is safe, and he said prolonging their shutdown while other businesses are getting the greenlight is senseless.

"We have all the precautions," he said. "We have gloves. We have arm sleeves, masks, we can do whatever they want us to do, but they need to open us up."

DeWine says although there's great desire to get restaurants, hair salons, and daycares open, as well, the state first has to start opening things back up where there's less risk.

Gyms, movie theaters, and zoos are among places that will remain closed.

