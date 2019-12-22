Ohio teacher union donates books, supplies for classrooms

An Ohio teachers union and a nonprofit school supplier have partnered to donate more than $50,000 for books and supplies for classrooms across the state.

The Ohio Federation of Teachers says the funds that will come in small grants are important in the many school buildings that have cut their library budgets or closed school libraries.

First Book aims to make school needs affordable, and its discounted books allow the effort to buy books worth more than $100,000 at retail.

One teacher says her school is using a $1,000 grant to add 116 print books and 13 audiobooks for students.

