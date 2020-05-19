Ohio to crackdown on bars violating social distancing

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says law enforcement officers and health officials will begin conducting safety checks at bars around the state.

That announcement Monday comes after photos on social media showed people drinking on crowded patios during the first weekend bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen.

DeWine also is warning that bar owners could wind up in court or lose their liquor licenses if they don’t take steps to control their customers.

Health departments in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus are among those investigating several complaints about a lack of social distancing at crowed bars and restaurants over the weekend.

