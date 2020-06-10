Ohio to review police response to protests, set standard

Ohio will make sure hundreds of non-compliant law enforcement agencies meet statewide performance standards, and it will add guidelines to that list for responding to mass protests.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that he is using his executive power to take immediate actions to address protesters’ concerns and would also work to pass legislative reforms that have previously met resistance.

His efforts come in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, which has set off worldwide protests against racism and police brutality and misconduct.

