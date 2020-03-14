Ohio up to 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Ohio health officials confirm 26 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Monday.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, state leaders confirmed the cases ranged in patients aging 31 to 86 years old.

According to Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health, these patients have been exposed to the virus ranging in a time frame from Feb. 7 to March 13.

On Thursday, the number of cases was at five, and then jumped to 13 Friday.

Seven of those patients have been hospitalized.

Since Ohio has been testing for COVID-19, 85 tests have come back negative, and 264 are under investigation.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the virus is twice as contagious as the flu, and 20 times more deadly.

"This should not alarm anyone," said DeWine. "We predicted that this would happen. Many people have COVID-19, but don't know they have it, and may never know they have it. That is the nature of this problem."

Ohio has set up a hotline for any COVID-19 questions. More than 18,000 calls have been made since the hotline launched.

Ohians with any questions or concerns should call 1-833-427-5634.

Over the last week, DeWine has called on schools to close, limit visitation to nursing homes, and announced Saturday that casinos are now closed.