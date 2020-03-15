Ohio officials confirm now 36 cases of COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Twitter Sunday that the state now has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number is up from the 23 cases DeWine confirmed Saturday.

The Governor appeared on Sunday morning talk shows to discuss Ohio's response to the coronavirus.

On NBC's Meet the Press he said state officials are considering closing restaurants and bars.

On CNN's State of the Union, DeWine did not rule out keeping schools closed the remainder of the school year.

New #COVID19 data just posted to https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb:



➡️ 36 confirmed cases

➡️ 139 negative cases

➡️ 350 under investigation#COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/60bF9qrj67 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

DeWine will have a press conference Sunday afternoon to discuss further details about the state's response.