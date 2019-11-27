Ohio water protection program funding Pomeroy sewer project

Around 80 homes in Pomeroy will be connected to the village’s public sewer line. Currently the homes along State Route 833 are having to use costly private systems that residents say spill into a creek along S.R. 833.

Tuesday, the Ohio EPA announced funding for the project as part of Gov. Mike DeWine‘s H2Ohio initiative.

The Village of Pomeroy will receive $500,000 in H2Ohio funding toward its project to extend sewer lines to S.R. 833.

The program is aimed at improving water quality across Ohio.

Since 2013, unsanitary conditions from failing home sewage treatment systems along the State Route 833 corridor have been noted by the Village of Pomeroy, the Meigs County Health Department and Ohio EPA.

Village officials say the the project is expected to finish up by the end of 2020.