Ohio wildlife agency asks for help in counting bald eagles

The state wildlife agency is asking Ohioans to help count every bald eagle nest in the state.

Mary Mertz is director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. She says counting is an opportunity to get outside and see eagles while providing a valuable conservation service.

ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker says estimates are that Ohio hosted more than 350 nesting pairs of bald eagles last year.

The bald eagle was removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in 2007 and from Ohio’s list in 2012.