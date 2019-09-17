Ohio woman arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

A woman faces drug charges after her arrest Monday night by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

Brandy Traylor, 36, of South Point, Ohio, is charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say they seized crystal methamphetamine, heroin, hydrocodone, Xanax, suboxone, Nuerontin, digital scales, cutting agents, packaging material and cash.

Traylor was a fugitive from justice in Ohio, according to investigators who say another suspect faces multiple felony drug charges in connection with the investigation.

Traylor is in custody in the Western Regional Jail without bond. West Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation.

