Ohioans seek help through unemployment benefits

Ohioans impacted by COVID-19 layoffs or loss in employment are flocking to the unemployment website for assistance.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 139,468 unemployment claims were filed from Sunday, March 15 through Thursday, March 19. That was up from 4,815 claims during the same time period the previous week.

However, state officials are warning the websites are slow right now and processing times are delayed to an influx of requests.

You can file online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also call if you don't have internet access, but be prepared for longer than usual wait times. The number to call is 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB).

ODJFS has extended its call center hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays for those without internet access or people with case-specific questions.

The online application typically takes about 25 minutes.

Once you start the application, you'll have 48 hours to complete it. If not, you'll lose all inputted data.

You'll need to file a new claim if you have not applied for unemployment benefits at any time in the last 12 months.

Officials urge you to keep all pertinent documents handy, including pay-stubs and W-2's.

For more information, click here.