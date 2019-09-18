Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine considers flavored e-cigarette ban

Ohio's governor is tired of seeing children and teenagers become addicted to tobacco products, and that's why he's considering a ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

That's according to Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine. Tierney said DeWine is looking into a possible ban, researching whether it would be allowed under current law.

DeWine is concerned with the great increase in the number of teens and young people who have taken up vaping.

This research goes hand in hand with a law in the state that takes effect on October 17, which will ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. That law includes vaping products.

The Ohio Department of Health will also be investing $800,000 in a campaign to educate people on the new law.

Tierney said DeWine feels as if vaping products with fruit or candy flavors are directly marketed to children and teens.

Governors in other states have recently passed similar bans on these products, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The Trump administration is also looking into banning flavored e-cigarette and vaping products.

