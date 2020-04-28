Ohio's by-mail primary tests voting during COVID-19 crisis

The first major test of an almost completely vote-by-mail election during a pandemic is about to unfold in Ohio, offering lessons to other states about how to conduct one of the most basic acts of democracy amid a health crisis.

The Tuesday primary also could provide a preview of a November election that might still be marred by the coronavirus outbreak.

Joe Biden has all but locked up the Democratic presidential nomination since the state's March 17 primary was delayed.

Instead, the spotlight has shifted to the process.

Ohio law guarantees that voters who don't receive a ballot they requested by the legal deadline can vote in person.