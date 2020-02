An oil spill as shut down an underpass.

It happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. in Williamson.

City of Williamson officials say access to Vinson Street from Route 52 and access to Vinson Street from the 3rd Avenue underpass is closed until further notice.

Officials say Vinson Street is also known as Hairpin Curve.

Crews are currently working to clean up the spill.

