Olcott water line extension project finalized

At Tuesday's Kanawha County Commission meeting, the financing of the Olcott Water Line Extension Project was finalized.

The project will add over seven miles of water line to residents in the Alum Creek and Olcott areas, and also includes the installation of fire hydrants. Approximately 200 additional customers will be served with this extension.

Commissioner Ben Salango said, "Two years ago at a town hall, I made a promise to the residents of Olcott that we would see this project through. I'm thrilled to announce that the major hurdles are behind us and that the Olcott project is a go."

"Every West Virginian deserves clean drinking water. I am pleased the Olcott water line extension project is being finalized to ensure the members of the Olcott community have access to clean drinking water. This project has been in the works for years and it is great to see this progress for the Olcott community," said Senator Joe Manchin.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito secured initial funds for the extension project in 2014, when she was a member of Congress. She said, "By working together at local and federal levels, we were able to move this project across the finish line and I am thrilled we were able o do so. This has been a long time coming and I am glad that the residents of Olcott are a step closer to benefiting from the important water extension project."

Commission President Kent Carper said, "The residents that this project will serve have waited years and their patience has been severely tested. I can't emphasize this enough, this project would not happen without federal support -- especially the funding the Senator Capito secured to complete the engineering and design."

"I am very excited that this project will be built, everyone deserves access to clean water," Commissioner Hoppy Shores said.

The water line extension will run through about six miles of Brounland Road and parts of Sand Plant Road in Kanawha County. Funding for the project, which is estimated at a six million dollar cost, will be secured through an industrial development bond.

The Kanawha County Commission expects the project will be ready to bid out this fall, once all of the regulatory steps are completed.