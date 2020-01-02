Old Goldfarb Electric showroom in Charleston to be torn down

The showroom for a longtime Charleston business will be torn down in 2020.

According to the Charleston Building Commission, a demolition permit for the showroom of Goldfarb Electric was issued on December 30th.

The showroom is attached to the old Philips Animal Hospital, in the 100 block of Virginia Street E.

There is no official set date for when demolition will begin. Chain link fence has been placed around the building in preparation for the demolition. There is nothing set to go in the place of the showroom at this time.

Goldfarb Electric will still be operating business as usual on Virginia Street E.