Olive Hill still recovering 10 years after major flood

It's been 10 years since a major flood devastated the town of Olive Hill in Carter County, Kentucky.

It's been 10 years since a major flood devastated the town of Olive Hill in Carter County, Kentucky, and its residents are still recovering.

Parts of downtown were under more than 5 feet of water, and the town has been working on recovering ever since.

"It was so devastating," Olive Hill resident Wilma Wells said.

A decade after a flood crippled downtown Olive Hill, those who live there continue to deal with the aftermath and try to move their town forward.

A couple weeks ago, the nearly 100-year-old Olive Hill Wesleyan Church that flooded was torn down. That was after it was bought by a neighbor across the street who went to the church as a child.

That neighbor says the image of the ruined house of worship was a sad daily reminder of the pain the town had gone through.

The congregation used the money they got from selling their old church to pay off the loan on their new building, which sits on higher ground.

"It just kind of reminds you that things happen and you need to move on from that," Wells, who goes to the church, said.

On the same block as the old church, a building that was home to a former dry cleaning business is no longer vacant for the first time since the flood in 2010.

Lincoln Stamper and his family are expanding their T-shirt and sign business and moved into the location, which they are fixing up.

"When my wife and I first came into the building and looked at it, there were still water marks on the walls," he said. "We saw all the devastation 10 years ago, and people have pulled together the same day the waters went down, and 10 years later we're still pulling together building this town little by little."

The town is also working on a project to remove dirt from Tygarts Creek, hoping to help prevent flooding in the future.

The man who bought the old church has also bought five other properties that were destroyed in the flood and torn them down. He says he has no plans to build; he just wanted to see the eyesores come down.

He also says he'll be donating part of the former church property to the town, so they can widen the creek next to it.

A plaque will be set up at the site of the former Wesleyan church, as well.

