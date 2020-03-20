During the coronavirus pandemic, Olive Tree Cafe and Catering, like many restaurants in region, is thinking outside the box to serve communities.

Michael Jarrouj joins Sarah on Studio 3 from Olive Tree Cafe and Catering.

Olive Tree is giving free meals to kids from 12-2 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The restaurant is also doing curbside pickups, delivery within a certain radius for $15 or more, family style meals, and Charleston2Go deliveries.

Click here to visit their Facebook page to stay updated.