Omega Tactical Concepts provides realistic force on force reality based scenario training.

Omega Tactical Concept in Studio 3.

Omega Tactical Concepts isn't going to take you to a range to train for a life and death situation, they are going to put you in the situation and help you work through it to save your life, because your first lethal situation shouldn't be real.

Omega Tactical Concepts: “Proactively protecting the innocent and preventing unnecessary loss of life.”