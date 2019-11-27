On a mission: Families shop for items to prepare Thanksgiving meal

Stores across the region were busy with customers Tuesday stopping in to get items on their Thanksgiving shopping list.

Food Fair in Grayson, Kentucky, was busy with shoppers on Tuesday searching for items on their Thanksgiving shopping list.

WSAZ stopped by Food Fair in Grayson, Kentucky, and caught up with a couple shoppers on a mission to check everything off their list.

Madge Bailey and her husband were out picking up all the ingredients to fix some of the staples around the Thanksgiving table for her family.

"The one thing they always love is my cornbread," Bailey said. "I use my mom's recipe and my mom's skillet, her cast iron skillet. It's special and a tradition. I make it with love so it's special."

Bailey spilled some of her secrets when it comes to making her traditional meal for her family.

"Do you eat while you're cooking," Bailey said. "Oh yes. I nibble. You have to try it."

Bailey says she tweaks a lot of her recipes as she goes, but when it comes to her pies, those never change.

"That has to be on the spot," Bailey said.

Bailey says despite a few health issues in her family, she still has a lot to be thankful for as she prepares to have her children and grandchildren over.

"We are blessed," Bailey said. "There's nothing like it. I don't care what age they are--the kids or the grandkids. They're always a blessing."

Bailey says her preparations start the second she leaves the store.

As for Eugenia Newsome and Royce Short, they are preparing for a new tradition -- having family over in their new home.

"It went from little to way big," Newsome said about her shopping list. "I'm going to start tomorrow and then we are going to finish up Thursday."

Newsome says preparing for the gathering is a little stressful, but she is excited to have everyone together.

"I'm glad," she said. "I can't wait. It's going to be fun."

Both families say all the prep work is worth it in the end, saying it's not about what is at the dinner table, but instead who is around it.

If you still have shopping you need to do, or you forget some last-minute items you need, many stores have special hours on Thanksgiving. You should call ahead though and check with your neighborhood store first before you make the trip.