WSAZ is partnering with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to catch wanted parole violators out of the Huntington office.

We will add a new fugitive to the list every Monday. There is an arrest warrant for each suspect.

If you see any of these suspects, call 911 or contact the Huntington Parole Office at (304) 528-5515 (ext. 101). All information can remain confidential.